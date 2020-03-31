Sonakshi Sinha's Popular Music Videos On T-Series' YouTube Channel

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood actor and singer. She has a different spark in acting and is a very confident actor of the industry. Dabangg was a super hit movie of the actor. Since then, the actor’s stunning performances throughout her career in movies like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday have been much appreciated by all.

Sonakshi Sinha was earlier working as a costume designer, designing the costumes for films. Apart from acting, the Akira star has been featured in many music videos that are produced under the banner of T-series. Here are some of Sonakshi Sinha’s best music videos that are on the T-series YouTube channel-

Sonakshi Sinha’s amazing music videos on the popular T-series channel

Move Your Lakk

Sonakshi Sinha featured in this hit music video and teamed with singers Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah for this party anthem. The song of Sonakshi Sinha was a part of her 2017 film, Noor. The popular music video of the song has the trio show off and some of their killer dance moves as well.

Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai

Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai is one of her popular video of the actor Sonakshi Sinha. She collaborated with Meet Bros Anjjan for this hit hip-hop number. This is also a special song for actor Sonakshi Sinha as it marked her debut as a singer in the industry. When the song, Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai was released, it became one of the leading chartbusters of the year and was also loved by several fans.

Rajj Rajj Ke

Rajj Rajj Ke was another song that was sung by the Dabangg actor, Sonakshi Sinha, majorly along with Vishal Dadlani. Sonakshi had sung this revenge song for her film, Akira which was an amazing flick. Rajj Rajj Ke was an instant hit with the audience, while the film Akira was an average hit at the box office.

Koka

Koka was a super hit song of Sonakshi Sinha with Badshah and the artist of the song was Jasbir Jassi. This song was from the film Khandaani Shafakhana starring Sonakshi Sinha, which hit the chartbusters, while the movie was not so good. The actor made her great moves along with Badshah in this song Koka under the banner of T-series.

