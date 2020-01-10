Sonakshi Sinha Posts Throwback To 'Force 2', Fans Wonder If She Working On An Action Film

Sonakshi Sinha began her career playing the female lead in Salman Khan's Dabangg. While her first-ever role was that of a generic damsel in distress, Sonakshi quickly proved that she was more than capable of playing a variety of roles after she featured in films such as Akira and Force 2.

Thanks to her action sequences in those films, Sonakshi has proved herself as a highly capable female action lead. The actor recently shared a post on social media, where she shared some behind the scenes footage from her past action flick, Force 2. After Sonakshi Sinha posted this throwback video, many of her fans wondered if she was planning to work in a future action film.

Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a behind the scenes video from the sets of Force 2. In the caption for the video, she wrote that she was sharing a throwback to some of her best action scenes with John Abraham. She also said that she could not wait to get back into the action.

The video shares many BTS snippets of Sonakshi and John's action choreography. Due to the message in her caption, many fans wondered if she was working on a new action film. The actor has not yet replied to any of these speculative comments, but undoubtedly, her fans certainly want to see her again in the action genre.

On the work front, she recently featured in Salman Khan's latest starrer Dabangg 3, the third entry into the cop drama series. Sonakshi reprised her role as Rajjo Pandey in the film. Meanwhile, the actor is currently working on Bhuj: The Pride of India, where she will star alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.

