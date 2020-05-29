Sonakshi Sinha Pulls Out An Old Page From Her Vacation Diaries, See Throwback Post

It seems like Sonakshi Sinha has been spending her quarantine by cherishing some old memories. Recently, the actor shared a ‘throwback Thursday’ post where she put up an old picture of herself enjoying a vacation. In this picture, Sonakshi Sinha is seen striking a pose with a beautiful backdrop of blue water and the beach. Check it out.

The actor is seen in a simple casual look as she wore a strappy black bodycon dress. She complemented her dress with a blue bomber jacket. Sonakshi Sinha completed her look with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Her messy bun and nude lip colour made the actor look even more gorgeous. Sonakshi Sinha posted the picture with the caption, "#throwbackthursday". Fans widely praised and showered love upon her for her sporty look and beautiful picture.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha and other actors who are a big fan of sunglasses

Like many other Bollywood stars, Sonakshi Sinha is also spending her time at home by brushing up on her old hobbies. The actor is often seen creating beautiful artworks and sharing them with her fans. The actor has also joined hands with an organisation to raise funds by auctioning her artworks. In the recent past, Sonakshi Sinha also shared a video which was the making of one of her artworks. She captioned the video, " The making of “Feather in the hat”... really enjoyed this one! To make it your own AND help out our daily wage workers go to https://bit.ly/FankindAuction (link in BIO as well) and place your bid! Lets be generous ❤️"

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha has judged these reality shows over the years; check the list

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha's 'Ittefaq', 'Lootera' and other movies rated high on Rotten Tomatoes

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of her superhit Dabangg franchise, titled Dabangg 3. The film released last year in December and starred Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in the key roles as well. However, the action-comedy received a mixed reaction from the audience as well as film critics. Sinha will next be seen sharing the screen space with her Son Of Sardar co-star Ajay Devgn yet again in their upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is set to hit the box office on August 14, 2020.

Also Read| Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her upcoming web series & how OTT is changing cinema

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.