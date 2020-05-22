Sonakshi Sinha Has Judged These Reality Shows Over The Years; Check The List

Sonakshi Sinha, apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her singing skills as well as her expertise in fashion. Apart from impressing her fans on the big screen and with her fashion choices on her social media handles, the actor has even appeared on several television reality shows. The Dabangg actor has appeared on reality shows of varied genres, ranging from singing and dance to fashion. Take a look at the list of some of the reality shows where she has appeared as a judge.

Indian Idol Junior season 2 - 2015

Indian Idol hosted the second season of the competition show for kids in the year 2015. Along with Sonakshi Sinha, Salim Merchant and Vishal Dadlani were part of the judges panel on the talent show. Hussain Kuwajerwala and Asha Negi featured as hosts for the show whereas Ananya Nanda from Odisha ended up winning Indian Idol Junior season 2.

Nach Baliye - 2017

Nach Baliye is a popular celebrity dance show in India. Till now, 9 seasons have been aired for Nach Baliye. Sonakshi Sinha appeared as a judge on the show in season 8 which premiered on April 2, 2017. Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri were seen as the judges. The season 8 winners were Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Om Shanti Om - 2017

Om Shanti Om was a new show that first aired on Star Bharat in the year 2017. The idea of the reality show was to focus on devotional music. Sonakshi Sinha, Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani appeared as judges on the show whereas Baba Ramdev was seen as the prime judge. The show aired for one season and was produced by Pankaj Narayan, Apoorva Bajaj of Ath Entertainment, and Colosceum.

Fashion Superstar

Sonakshi Sinha judged the show Fashion Superstar to find India's next fashion influencer. However, the show was the first digital reality show in India that was intended for fashion influencers. The show saw a different variety of fashion influencers from all over India competing for the fashion superstar title.

