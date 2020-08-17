Sonakshi Sinha Questions Logic Of Trolling Starkids For Being From Particular Family

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, there has been a raging debate about nepotism in Bollywood. Post this, many actors limited comments on their posts, and actor Sonakshi Sinha earlier deleted her Twitter stating there has been a lot of negativity on the internet. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about being on the receiving end of the trolling resulting from the nepotism debate.

Sonakshi Sinha says there are more outsiders than insiders in the industry

Talking about how star kids are being mercilessly trolled amid the insider vs outsider debate, the actor said that nobody likes listening to abuses about themselves. She further asked why star kids were trolled for being born to a particular set of parents and questioned the logic behind it. Adding that it has been blown way out of proportion, Sonakshi Sinha stated there are more outsiders than insiders in the industry today.

She added that there are many outsiders who made it big in the industry and have more work than the star kids. Questioning why nobody is raising that point, Sonakshi said that there is a lot of misdirected anger about a lot of things and feels that people are following a herd mentality and are being instigated. The actor added that there was someone who said something and other people started attacking star kids without trying to make any sense of it.

Sonakshi Sinha further accepted that being from a film family helps one get through the door with the first meeting, first audition, or the first film. She added that it is only the audience who can make or break someone. She stated that all the artists are in the industry because the audience accepted them to some extent regardless of them being an insider or an outsider.

Adding that she respects it, Sonakshi said that a person's career won't go anywhere if the audience does not accept them. She added that it is sad that people are attacking star kids. The actor further said that they work just as hard and put in just as much hard work as anyone else.

The actor earlier called out online trolls through her social media post. Stating that they 'have no idea what's going to hit them', Sonakshi said that people who have been on the receiving end of the abuse don't have to take it anymore. She further urged people to watch her new IGTV series and to help themselves in cases of cyberbullying.

