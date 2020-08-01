Sonakshi Sinha Warns Trolls Against Cyber Bullying, Says 'Ab Bas!'; See Post Here

Sonakshi Sinha had recently announced that she has started a new initiative where she will be standing up to the people who cyberbully people. She had titled this initiative as, "Ab Bas! Mission Josh". She recently took to her social media and shared a clip that Mumbai Police has posted on its Instagram. In this post, one can see how the police had shared a video of two men who were using abusive & derogatory language against women on social media.

Sonakshi Sinha against cyberbullying

On July 31, Sonakshi took to her Instagram story and shared a clip from Mumbai Police's Instagram feed. In the clip, the police had shared an apology from the boys who were using abusive & derogatory language against women on social media. In her story, Sonakshi thanked the Mumbai Police for their good work.

In the caption of this post, she wrote, "So before typing that rubbish and hitting the send button- THINK. Kyuki Ab Bas!". She ended the caption with #Insiaagainstcyberbullying. Take a look at the post here.

Mumbai Police had shared the video on July 31 and in the caption of this post, they wrote, "Cyber Police arrested two accused. Two men had uploaded a video using abusive & derogatory language against women on social media. The cyber police has arrested & booked the accused U/S 354, 354-A, 354-D, 294, 504, 505c, 509, 34 & 67-A of the IPC. They will be presented before the court on Friday. #WomensSafety". Take a look at the post here.

On work front

While speaking to an entertainment portal, Sonakshi Sinha had expressed that she will be seen in an Amazon-produced web series. She had also expressed that she had started shooting for the series before the lockdown but it was halted due to the pandemic. It is reported that the series will be directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India. In this film, she will be seen with stars like Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Parineeti Chopra and Sharad Kelkar. This movie will be directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

