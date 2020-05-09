Sonakshi Sinha Reveals What She Will Do Post Lockdown, Fans Echo Similar Sentiments

With lockdown 3.0 in effect, people are confined to homes and are stuck brushing up their skills or learning new ones. Amid all this, everyone’s life has been brought to a standstill and actress Sonakshi Sinha seems to be counting on the days for the lockdown to get lifted. The actress who often shares pictures of boredom on social media, shares her feelings of what she will do after the lockdown is over.

Sonakshi Sinha shares what she will do post lockdown

The Dabangg star shared a video on her Twitter handle describing her emotions after the lockdown. In the small clip, a girl can be seen standing while raising her arms in a welcoming gesture. With the picturesque landscape and amazing scenic beauty, it seems that Sonakshi just cannot wait for the lockdown to be over so that she can move out of her house. In the caption, Sonakshi wrote, "After lockdown, I be like..."

After lockdown I be like... pic.twitter.com/VL2wRivLap — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 9, 2020

Several fans of the star stormed the comment section with similar sentiments and wrote that they also want this crisis time period to get over. One of the users echoed same feelings and wrote that everyone these days is going through the same feeling. Another user consoled Sonakshi and wrote that bad time will never last for long and things will get better again. A third user wrote, "Hope your wishes bring you all that your heart desires!"

Yeah everyone thinks that — Shubham Anand (@Shubhamanandlko) May 9, 2020

Yaass, that'll happen soon! ♥️ — Aakib Lanjekar (@aakib_9594) May 9, 2020

Hope your wishes brings you all that your heart desires! — geetanjali majumdar (@geetmajumdar) May 9, 2020

this is cool praying for India to overcome the coronavirus soon — Manuela Manuela (@kamiela67) May 9, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha seems to be making the best use of her quarantine by trying to eat rather than working out on her fitness regimes. In a conversation with a leading daily, Sonakshi Sinha revealed she has taken a break from her rigorous workout routine. She said that people need to keep themselves sane at this point in time. Adding that she finds solace in food, she said that she is not worrying about her workouts now. The actor said that she eats what she wants but also keeps her body moving at the same time.

