Sonakshi Sinha Returns To Shoot, Gives Sneak Peek Into Set And Says 'nothing New'

On Sunday, August 16, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha returned to the shoot and shared a video to give a sneak peek to her 18.5M followers. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha sported a causal outfit as she wore a blue-white t-shirt teamed with a pair of denim jeans. As she entered the studio, Sonakshi captured the crew. The video also highlighted how everyone on the set was adhering to the government's guidelines. At the end of the video, the Dabangg girl was seen ready for the shot.

Instagramming the video, Sinha wrote a caption, which read, "Went to shoot after soooooo long!!! I know its the “new normal” but theres nothing normal about it (sic)". Further, she expressed her happiness to meet her co-workers and wrote, "oh well... it was good to get out there and see @colstonjulian @savleenmanchanda @themadhurinakhale and the rest of the team". She concluded her caption and wrote, "Cant wait to get back to work full fledged... or can i? Only time will tell", along with a laughing emoticon. Scroll down to watch the video below:

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's photos and videos have managed to grab the attention of her followers. During the nationwide-lockdown, Sinha often shared her workout videos on the story session of her official handle. Apart from sharing quirky pictures and videos, the actor recently started an IGTV series, titled Full Stop to Cyber Bullying. So far, the Mission Mangal actor has shared four videos under the name of the series.

A few days back, the 33-year-old actor shared a hilarious post on social media where she posted her throwback picture. In the photo, she was seen reading something on her mobile phone. Captioning the post, she compared her looks with that of looking at the online abusers who have no idea what's going to hit them.

On the professional front, the actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. She will be seen playing the character Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The Abhishek Dudhaiya directorial's ensemble cast also includes Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The biopic flick will take an OTT release soon.

