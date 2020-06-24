Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Has Been Socially Distancing Before It Was Considered 'cool'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has been quarantining at her home amid the lockdown, like most other celebrities. The actor has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown. She has been asking her fans to follow the rules of quarantine. Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram and stated that she has been socially distancing herself before it was made mandatory. Check out the picture shared on Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha’s post

Sonakshi Sinha shared a throwback picture on her social media. In the picture, she is seen wearing a light coloured shirt-dress. She mentioned that she has been distancing herself from the public before it was deemed ‘cool’ to do so. Sonakshi mentioned that following the rules of quarantine and distancing oneself socially is cool.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture that was taken from behind her. The picture was captured during the sunset. Sonakshi Sinha, while posting the picture, wrote, “Socially distant before it was cool.” [sic] She has been telling her fans to stay indoors and abide by the rules of COVID-19 lockdown.

Sonakshi Sinha recently interacted with her fans with a fun 'Q and A session' on her Twitter account. While interacting with her fans, Sonakshi spoke about how she is being productive in the lockdown. One Twitter user asked Sinha tips on how he should spend his time in quarantine. The actor quickly revealed that rediscovering an old hobby or learning something new, amongst others, is the best way to go ahead.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

A few days back, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she has gotten off Twitter because she wanted to ''get away from negative people''. In a lengthy post that she shared on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote that she has taken away the ''power that she had given to people to interact with her''. She mentioned that she got rid of 16 million followers by deleting her Twitter account.

A part of the post written by Sonakshi Sinha read, “Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me.” [sic]

