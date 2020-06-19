Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About Body Positivity On These Instances

Sonakshi Sinha is a role model for women dealing with body-shaming issues. The actor has time and again opened up about her perspective about body positivity, body shaming, and others and addressed similar issues that many women might be facing. Here are instances when Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about body positivity in her interviews:

Times when Sonakshi Sinha opened up about body positivity

In an episode of the fashion website Myntra, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about body shaming and all the trolls that spoke about being overweight. She shared her perspective and said that people say things that can lead one to feel numb, but the issue is when people listen to them. She took a stand on something that is close to her heart and shared that she does not care about what people think.

Not letting others' opinions affect her

In an interview with a daily news portal, Sonakshi Sinha opened up on various topics including body-shaming and battling bullying. She shared all the struggles she faced and how she overcame them. Sinha shared she once weighed more and revealed all the bullying that happened during her school and college days for being overweight. However, she shared she feels happy as other's opinions did not affect her now and she has worked hard to achieve all that she has.

Losing weight healthily

In another interview an entertainment portal, Sonakshi Sinha said that she was invited to inaugurate one of India's biggest health show, held in Mumbai. Sinha shared her journey from being over-weight to being fit. She shared that people trolled her for being overweight, however, there is one thing that she persistently did. The actor shared that she never let anyone bog her down for her body image and continued to ignore others who bogged her down. She revealed that she wanted to lose weight healthily and she opted for a natural way then losing weight in three months with some supplements.

Aware of what is more important

Sinha has become a role model for many women who deal with body positivity issues. Yet in another interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sonakshi Sinha opened up on about body positivity. She shared that it feels shameful when someone has been targeted for their body positivity. She shared that she does not let the opinions get her down and she is aware of what is more important to her and she projects a healthy body image for all the women who look up to her.

Working towards being healthy

In the digital reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance in episode 7 of the show. Sinha essayed the role of a judge and a mentor for the show. She wanted the contestants to be honest and shared their flaws. The task in that episode called out everyone to bring out their true selves. Sinha at the start of the show opened up on body positivity. She shared that when she sharted her journey in acting everyone used to talk about her weight, that bothered her initially, however, later she did not let it bother and accepted her physique and worked towards being healthy.

