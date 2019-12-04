Sonakshi Sinha Says She Will Not Be Comfortable Romancing A 22-year-old

Sonakshi Sinha in an interview spoke about how she will not be comfortable in romancing a 22-year old at the age of 50. The Dabangg actor was also quizzed about the age disparity that Bollywood has been witnessing for ages. Read on to more about Sonakshi’s to the age gap question in this interview.

Sonakshi Sinha talks about sexism in Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Dabangg 3, which is the third instalment of the cop drama franchise. Sonakshi is currently busy promoting the film along with the rest of the cast. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Sonakshi Sinha was asked about her opinion regarding romancing somebody half her age.

Sonakshi Sinha was asked this question in regards to an ongoing online debate. Since the trailer of Dabangg 3 was released last month, the discussion regarding older male actors starring opposite younger female actors has become a topic of debate. Several social media users pointed out that the opposite of this situation where an older female actor romances a younger male actor is rarely seen. This point of discussion has been gaining quite some attention online.

Sonakshi Sinha was asked about this situation and she stated that the vice versa situation, of an older female actor romancing a younger male actor, seems a bit odd to her. She did not explain the reason for the oddity but further stated that she has never thought about it. When quizzed regarding why a romance with such an age gap is working in Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha stated that maybe the portal should ask Salman Khan about the diet secrets that facilitate him in maintaining his youth and romancing younger girls.

Further, in the interview, Sonakshi Sinha stated that she would personally find it odd romancing a 22-year-old when she is at the age of 50. But she also added that it is her personal opinion. When asked about whether this double standard regarding older men romancing younger female actors and older female actors being judged for the same was sexist, she responded by stating that this is the kind of country we live in.

