Sonakshi Sinha: The Actor's Stunning Looks In Glamorous Party Attires

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha does not shy away from making style statements at red-carpet events and movies. Apart from displaying skillful acting, the Dabangg actor is known for her impeccable fashion looks. From being clad in six yards of grace to acing the fusion looks, Sonakshi makes perfect sartorial choices. We have compiled some of the best party looks of the style diva.

1. The one with the vibrant fusion look

The Mission Mangal actor has slayed her look in this fusion attire. She has teamed up her white buttoned top with blue shade balloon pants. Sonakshi opted for a flared armed crop top with a knot. The Kalank actor is flaunting her toned midriff in this comfy outfit. She has worn white footwear and kept her straightened hair loose for a complete look.

2. The one where you can just style it up like Sona

Who says one cannot wear spectacles at the party? Sonakshi’s affirmative reply to this is her dashing look in a black dress. The Laal Kaptaan actor added glam to her little black dress with a green shade shrug flowing below her knees. She has styled it up by tying a statement belt on the waist. Sinha wore black mule heels and kept her shiny hair loose for a rounded off look.

3. Denim all the way

Sonakshi Sinha aced her look in the little blue dress. The Action Jackson actor gracefully carried the classic denim look. She knotted the denim belt on her waist. Sonakshi completed her look with denim boots, low tied ponytail and sported statement earrings. The actor opted for minimal makeup with nude shade lip colour for a fresh look.

