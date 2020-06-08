Sonakshi Sinha Reveals The Superpower That She Wants To Get Out Of "sticky Situations"

Sonakshi Sinha was recently seen interacting with her followers on Twitter. She was answering her fans' questions with #SonaSays on her social media handle. During the interaction, the actor revealed what superpower she would want. Read to know more.

Sonakshi Sinha reveals what superpower she wants

Sonakshi Sinha has more than 15 million followers on Twitter. She has been quite active on the social media platform. During her QnA session with her followers, a user asked what superpower would she want. Sonakshi replied with a 15 seconds video. In it, she appears from the corner and moves towards the camera. The Dabangg star then snaps and gets disappeared from the video. She tagged the video with the caption, “A: To be able to remove myself from sticky situations like THIS!!!”[sic].

Q: If You Have A SuperPower That Would You Want It To Be ?@sonakshisinha#SonaSays

- @Chaitanyaa__k



A: To be able to remove myself from sticky situations like THIS!!! pic.twitter.com/fDADBAVAIM — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

A user asked Sonakshi Sinha how can people make their quarantine days productive. She replied saying, “I think, find something you like to do, probably rediscover an old hobby or skill that you have left behind. Learn something new, help out around the house. Anything that keeps your mind busy actually, that’s the best way to be productive and that’s what I have been doing. I have started painting and I am really enjoying it, so yeah. It helps you stay positive also, find something that you like to do.” [sic].

My background picture implies how i respond to trolls 😝 https://t.co/7goz9Agojb — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

During her interaction with her fans, Sonakshi Sinha revealed about her upcoming projects. She disclosed that she would next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is an action war film set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. It follows the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she is working on a thriller project with Amazon Prime Video. She mentioned that it is directed by Reema Kagti. The filmmaker has previously helmed Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Talaash (2012) and Gold (2019). Sonakshi stated that she is “super excited” for the project and would appear in an action role.

Im doing a thriller for Amazon Prime thats being directed by Reema Kagti and im super excited about it!!! Its a kickass role 👊🏼 https://t.co/4ODFRZpRC6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in Dabangg 3. It also stars Salman Khan, Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie opened to mixed reviews. However, it fared well at the box office.

