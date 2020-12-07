Sonakshi Sinha Asks Followers To Guess Which Film Title She's Acting Out; See Video Here

Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on Instagram and constantly keeps her fans updated about whatever she is up to. The Dabangg girl recently posted a challenge for her followers wherein they had to guess the movie that Sonakshi was trying to act out, like in the game, dumb charades. Read on to know what film she acted out and if her fans were able to guess it or not.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram video

Sonakshi Sinha's videos that she posts on Instagram are always a treat for her fans. The actor recently shared a video with her followers and called it the 'SonasCharadesChallenge'. Sona can be seen acting out a movie title just by using actions and gestures and asks her fans to guess which film it is. Her caption read, "Its Monday... let's make it fun!!! Join #SonasCharadesChallenge coz I've realized i need to up my charades skill and I am going to practice on you’ll!!! Guess which MOVIE im acting out in the comments below. Will reply to as many correct ones and probably most of the innovative ones too ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚" Can you guess which cult movie she is acting out? You can see the video here.

In less than an hour of posting, her fans bombarded the comments section with answers and guesses about what the title of the movie could be. While some of her followers guessed the correct answer, which is Agneepath, others commented that her gestures indicating fire looked more like smoke. Actor Saqib Saleem also guessed it correctly and wrote Agneepath in the comments section. You can see some of the responses here.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. She has 18.8 million followers on the social networking site and keeps posting videos to entertain them. Sonakshi Sinha has starred in some of the blockbuster movies as well. Her notable works include Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, Akira, Mission Mangal, and R...Rajkumar. Her next project will be the movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The movie is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

Image Credits: Sonakshi Sinha Official Instagram Account

