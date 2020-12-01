Sonakshi Sinha Stuns In Beautiful White Ruffled Dress, Says 'Future Looks Bright'

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a glowing picture of herself wearing a stunning white attire. The actor loves posing for the camera as it is evident from her social media posts. In her latest one, she snazzily posed for the camera. Let’s take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram who does not miss out on sharing interesting stuff on her Instagram handle. In one of Sonakshi Sinha’s photos, she shared a picture of herself wearing a long white ruffled dress and posed elegantly for the camera. She kept a no make-up look for her photoshoot which enhanced her beauty as well as that of the white attire. Her hair looked wavy in the most accurate way with no accessories. Sonakshi Sinha’s outfit was a two-piece attire with a white off-shoulder top along with a stunning white skirt. The entire background looked serene as it consisted of white curtains. She mentioned the team members in the caption who were involved in the photoshoot and stated that the future looked bright.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram also consisted of a similar photo in which she can be seen giving a close-up during the same photoshoot. While her skin looked bright and enticing, a star-shaped tattoo right on her shoulder was clearly visible. In the caption, she stated, ‘peek-a-boo... I see you’ and then later gave credits to the team members of the photoshoot.

Also Read Sonakshi Sinha Shares 'no-filter' Pic, Gives A Glimpse Of Sunset In Maldives

Also read Sonakshi Sinha Bids Emotional Adieu To Maldives, Says 'my Heart Stays Back'

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram updates

The actor loves water and some of Sonakshi Sinha’s photos on Instagram are proof. She recently visited the Maldives for a vacation and shared glimpses of her time on her Instagram. She shared this picture in order to announce that she became a licenced scuba diver recently and thanked a few people for their support. Take a look.

In the post, she stated how being a scuba diver was something she had been wanting to do for years. She also stated that her love for the ocean has grown ever since her first snorkel experience and becoming a licenced scuba diver took it to a whole new level. She thanked the team who trained her and stated how it was the first time ever that she received 100 per cent in any exam.

Also Read Sonakshi Sinha Gets 'Knighted By The Holy Fins' As She Becomes A Licensed Scuba Diver

Also Read Sonakshi Sinha Enjoys Diving In Maldives, Says She Is 'happiest In The Water'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.