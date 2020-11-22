Sonu Sood performs 'gravity-defying' stunt in gym; Bollywood stars go 'Oh my God'

Sonu Sood has been making waves for his charitable initiatives since the COVID-19 lockdown. However, an aspect about the actor that perhaps has taken a backseat since then has been his fitness. The Dabangg star reminded his fans of this with an impressive stunt in the gym recently.

Sonu Sood impresses with fitness

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood posted a video where he lifted his body while holding a pole. In a stunning stunt, he was seen holding hanging in the air for close to 20 seconds.

The exercise or stunt if one may call that left his fans in disbelief. One wrote that he 'defied gravity' and another called his shoulders as 'rock.'

Bhai aapne to gravity ko challenge kar diya ðŸ‘ — neeraj sharma (@neerajsharmaco1) November 21, 2020

Awesome sir,may god makes Your Shoulders stronger and stronger,so that u can hold the weight of all responsibilities u had taken this past year. Yours Shoulders r as strong as rock which coverd Kedarnath Temple during the flood same way covering & saving neediest in this pandemic — Niraj Kumar Mahato (@Niraj_102) November 21, 2020

Superb @SonuSood Bhai ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘Œ — S U D H A N S H UðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@MrSud2020) November 21, 2020

Even Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his stunts, was left marvelling over it.

Bhai MUJHE bhi dekh ke enjoy karne de..Jo Sonu karte hain ADBHUT karten hain ..#Admire https://t.co/QHyC9vGImo — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) November 21, 2020

Actor Kriti Kharbanda was among the others who was bowled over and wrote ‘Oh my God’.

Oh my god! ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) November 21, 2020

Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Dia Mirza were among the others who praised it.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood is 47and still flaunts one of the best physiques in the film. Recently, he had posted a shirtless pic as well, and even his son Eshaan had gone ‘Wow’ over it.

Sonu Sood making headlines

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is still making headlines for his helpful initiatives for people, that had started with help for migrants to go home during the lockdown, and later to set up of platforms for jobs, scholarships, medical needs and more. People have been paying tributes to him in different ways, be it in a rangoli or at Durga Puja Pandal.

On the professional front, he is set to feature in Prithviraj. Sonu is also currently working on Telugu films named Alludu Adhurs and Acharya. Even on the sets, people have been felicitating him in different ways.

