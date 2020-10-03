Sonakshi Sinha Speaks About Women Safety, Urges People To Stand Against Online Harassment

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is leading a campaign called 'Ab Bas!' to spread awareness on cyberbullying, recently shared a video on Instagram with other prominent personalities as the panelist to talk about the consequences of bullying. The Dabangg actress who recently deactivated her microblogging (Twitter) account as she believed that the platform was exposing her to "too much negativity” was seen in conversation with other panelists including Ms. Sutapa Sanyal, Ex-DG, Uttar Pradesh police, Ms. Swati Lakra, Addl DGP Women Safety, Telangana, Dr. Anjana Kovacs, Director Internet Democratic society, talking about people getting away easily with cyberbullying.

Sonakshi Sinha's video on cyberbullying

The video starts with Sonakshi asking the panelist about an easy way where people who fell prey to cyberbullying can be helped with justice. Followed by her, Sutapa says, “the slender is on the shoulder of the woman.” Swati on the other hand said, “The perpetrator has to be punished.” While captioning the post the actress wrote that being a woman, maintaining dignity is the most important thing for all. She further wrote that it's very unfortunate that people are using it against women online. The actress as last wrote that as the woman is struggling for safety both on the web and in real life, it's time that all stand together in unity against harassment, abuse, and crime.

Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with Mansi Dhanak and Vinav Bhanawat from Mission Josh for the Campaign 'Full Stop To Cyber-Bullying' This initiative includes Maharashtra Police & Special IGP Shri Pratap Dighavkar and is aimed to raise awareness about Cyber-Bullying, online harassment, trolling mental impact Body shaming, etc have become a menace and have not only created toxicity of social media platforms but have also affected a lot of people on a mental level. In an endeavour to spread awareness on the subject, ways to deal with trolls, legal options, and start a constructive conversation, each episode has been designed to create awareness, educate about the important steps and laws.

(Image credit: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

