Sonakshi Sinha Is 'excited' For Her New Home; Shares Glimpse Of Construction With Fans

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a glimpse of her new home with her fans. The actress was excited about her new home as she couldn’t wait for the construction to get done. Take a look at the details of the video posted by Sonakshi on her Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha's video of her new home

The Dabanng Girl shared a story on her Instagram handle that showed a glimpse of her new home. In the video, the construction was underway. Sona shared snippets of her new home that was occupied by construction material. She added the song, Uptown Funk by Bruno Mars as the background music in the video and wrote, "So Excited!!!”.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates 10 yrs in industry

Sonakshi Sinha has been winning hearts as "the Dabanng Girl" soon after her debut movie. The first Dabangg film released in the year 2010. From then on, it started a successful franchise of Chulbul Pandey and the Dabangg Girl. The movie marked Sonakshi Sinha’s debut who celebrated 10 years of working in the showbiz. She penned a heartfelt note about the same on her Instagram handle. The Dabangg Girl posted snippets of her onscreen roles starting from Dabangg. The video included popular songs from the movies and the names of Sonakshi’s characters.

The list featured Rajjo in Dabangg, Paro in Rowdy Rathore and her performance in the song Go Govinda from the film Oh My God. It also included her characters of Sukhmeet from Son of Sardar, Pakhi from Lootera, Jasmine from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara and Chanda from R Rajkumar. The rest of the characters were Saiba in Holiday, Radhika in Tevar, Akira in Akira, KK in Force 2, Noor in Noor, Maya in Ittefaq, Happy in Happy Phir Bhaag Jaayegi, Baby in Khandaani Shafakhana and Eka Gandhi in Mission Mangal.

She also penned a heartfelt note where she wrote that its unbelievable that 10 years have passed since she first appeared on the silver screen. She revealed that she was unsure if she really wanted to do this. She later explained how all the love she received from the audience helped her make this decision.

