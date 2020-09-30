Sonakshi Sinha Shares Stunning Throwback Pics; Fans Call Her 'fabulously Mesmerising'

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two pictures of her wearing a beautiful dress. She went down memory lane as she mentioned how playing dress-up used to be an everyday thing for her. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram post:

Sonakshi’s 'fabulously mesmerising' look

Sonakshi Sinha shared stunning pictures of her wearing a magnificent dress. She took to her Instagram handle to share these pictures with her fans. She could be seen wearing a stunning red dress having the most graceful flare. Her stylist chose the perfect black shoes to go with her stunning red attire. The dress had a quirky black belt that went well with her choice of footwear. In the caption for the post, Sonakshi Sinha has shared how she misses dressing up every day and has also tagged her stylists.

The subtle makeup with her dress made her look even more charming for her fans. Her fans showered her with sweet compliments in the comment section. Many of them sent hearts to her while others complimented her on how fabulously mesmerizing she looked in her latest Instagram photos. Here are some of the few comments received by Sonakshi Sinha on her post.

A look through Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

This is one of the recent posts that she shared on the occasion of the International Day of Peace. She shared a beautiful picture of her where she can be seen wandering in the woods wearing a checkered cape on top of a white shirt and denim shorts. She can also be seen wearing a pair of classy sunglasses and white shoes. She captioned the picture and asked the fans to never stop wandering.

Sonakshi Sinha again went down memory lane and shared this video clip in which she shared glimpses of her 10 years in the Hindi film industry. Her caption showed how she was cherishing her memories when she got a chance to make her debut in Bollywood. She mentioned how unsure she was about it but the love from her fans erased all her doubts. She stated how that love encouraged her and their criticism pushed her to do better. She added how her enthusiasm on set aided her and her hunger to learn propelled her. In the end, she thanked the industry, the audience and the universe.

