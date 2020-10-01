Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Inspiring People Who Are Part Of 'Zaroorat Song'

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha have joined hands for a music venture. Republik of Musik and Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records came up with a new Zaroorat song. The narrative of the newly released song is done by actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter actor Sonakshi Sinha. This is the first time that the two actors have come together for a music venture. Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and the other artists’ music video of Zaroorat song was released today, on October 1.

Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and other artists in Zaroorat song

Zaroorat Song was sung by Muhfaad, Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and Violina who also featured in the song. The music was produced by Shishir Samant and mixed by Hanish Taneja. The music video which is calm and soothing to listen to was written by Shravan Pundirr. The song which featured Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha was also graced by inspiring people like DR. Kiran Bedi, Dr Sonal Mansingh, Laxmi Agrawal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and others. Zaroorat song narrates the story of each and every individual who is going through a tough time amid the Pandemic. It is also about helping each other in this time of need in every single way possible.

The music video of Zaroorat song features prominent personalities who have aced in their respective fields. Talking about the music video, Sonakshi Sinha told The Tribune that she appreciates all the artists for executing the initiative and for inspiring people to be resourceful and kind to each other. She added that the country has been tackling big problems, economic slowdown, internal conflicts as well as tensions at the borders. Sonakshi Sinha said that it has become pertinent to lend a helping hand to people or even share a smile and hence she decided to be a part of this video.

