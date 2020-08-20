Sonakshi Sinha On Her Artistic Skills: '4 Years Back I Rediscovered Painting'

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars were seen acing up their passion while there were some who thought of reviving their long lost talent. Actress Sonakshi Sinha who impresses fans with her acting prowess has been slaying with her artists' skills. The actress has been updating fans with her beautiful and gripping artworks on social media. Recently, the Dabangg actress gave a glimpse of her painting time. The actress has created her own Instagram page as artbyaslisona where it seems she desires to post and share pictures of her created masterpiece.

Sonakshi Sinha creates her art galore on Instagram

In the post, the actress shared the picture of an empty canvas along with the entire setup that is required by her to paint her vision and thoughts on the white blank canvas. Apart from sharing the picture, the actress also revealed that four years back she rediscovered the artist in her. She further mentioned the canvas in the picture and wrote that even it could not sense what was coming through his way. After sharing the post, Sonakshi also shared videos of painting and depicting her thoughts on the white blank board. She captioned it as “colour therapy.”

Meanwhile, apart from giving time to her passion, the actress has resumed her profession and is back again facing the camera. On August 16, Sonakshi Sinha returned to the shoot and shared a video to give a sneak peek to her 18.5M followers. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha sported a causal outfit as she wore a blue-white t-shirt teamed with a pair of denim jeans. As she entered the studio, Sonakshi captured the crew. The video also highlighted how everyone on the set was adhering to the government's guidelines. At the end of the video, the Dabangg girl was seen ready for the shot.

Instagramming the video, Sinha wrote a caption, which read, "Went to shoot after soooooo long!!! I know it the “new normal” but there's nothing normal about it (sic)". Further, she expressed her happiness to meet her co-workers and wrote, "oh well... it was good to get out there and see @colstonjulian @savleenmanchanda @themadhurinakhale and the rest of the team". She concluded her caption and wrote, "Can't wait to get back to work full-fledged... or can I? Only time will tell", along with a laughing emoticon.

(Image credit: Sonakshi Sinha/ Instagram)

