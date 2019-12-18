Sonakshi Sinha Spills The Beans On 'Dabangg 3' Synopsis Ahead Of Release

Sonakshi Sinha is a talented Bollywood actor, who has made her own special niche in the industry with her sheer hard work. Her fans can’t wait for her to share the screen space with megastar Salman Khan for the third time in Dabangg 3. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019. Ahead of its release, Sonakshi shared some details about the synopsis of Dabangg 3-take a look at what the stunning actress said.

Sonakshi Sinha's role in Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha will be essaying the role of Rajjo Pandey, the wife of flamboyant and fearless cop Chulbul Pandey. The ever so charming Salman Khan is playing his much-loved cop-avatar of Chulbul Pandey yet again. With Dabangg 3 all set to release this Friday, fans can't keep calm and are truly waiting to see Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha’s superhit Jodi on the silver screen after a gap of four years. Pre-booking of Dabangg 3 tickets are already selling out.

Sonakshi Sinha spills the beans on Dabangg 3 synopsis

While answering some of the most searched questions about her on the internet, Sonakshi Sinha made some interesting revelations about the villain of Dabangg 3 and the synopsis of the film. Sonakshi said that Dabangg 3 is a prequel of Dabangg. She further added that Dabangg 3 narrates the story about how Chulbul Pandey actually became Robinhood Chulbul Pandey.

Sonakshi Sinha also talked about the antagonist in the film. She said that South Superstar Kiccha Sudeep is making his much-anticipated Bollywood debut as the villain in Dabangg 3. After Dabangg 3, Sonakshi Sinha has some interesting films in the pipeline like Circus, directed by Bosco Martis and Bhuj: The Pride of India, both slated for release in 2020.

Take a look at this super-cool video shared by Sonakshi Sinha on social media, where she is dancing on the smashing hit track Munna Badnaam Hua.

