Sonakshi Sinha Shares 'no-filter' Pic, Gives A Glimpse Of Sunset In Maldives

On Wednesday night, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and posted a stunning photo of herself from the Maldives. Clicked during sunset, the sky looked picturesque in orange and grey. She pulled off a neon green dress and teamed her attire with matching flip-flops. Sharing the pic, she asked, "Would you believe me if I said this picture had no filter?". In no time, her post hit lakhs of likes.

Sonakshi gives a glimpse of sunset in the Maldives

Also Read | 'Samantha Akkineni, This Has My Heart': Kalyani Priyadarshan On Hash's Viral Birthday Pic

Also Read | Sapna Choudhary Performs On The Stage For The First Time After Giving Birth To A Boy

A user wrote, "No filter needed..". Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post. However, she then limited the comments section on the post.

Earlier, she had shared another pic from her vacay in which she sported black beachwear and opted for a shrug. Sharing the post, she went to call herself an "Island girl". The actor also took to her Instagram story and shared some more glimpses. In another post, she could be seen enjoying the waters in the Maldives. "Happiest in the water!", she wrote.

Also Read | Shefali Shah On Delhi Crime's Emmy Win: "Don't Know Of Any Other Show That Deserves This"

On the occasion of International Peace Day, Sonakshi posted a photo of herself in which she was seen enjoying a walk amid nature. Sinha sported a long jacket over shorts. "Never stop wandering. Never stop wondering. On this

#InternationalDayOfPeace I wish we can all make peace with each other, with nature and mostly with ourselves," she wrote. Time and again she keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional whereabouts on social media.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3, alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Salman Khan and others. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the movie received mixed responses from the audience. She will be now seen in the upcoming film titled Bhuj: The Pride of India, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Nora Fatehi.

The movie is written and helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971. More so, owing to the pandemic, the film will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar. However, the release date is not yet announced. Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk will be seen playing pivotal roles in it.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Shares Sun-kissed Pic From Maldives, Calls Herself 'Island Girl'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.