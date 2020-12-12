Shehnaaz Gill Adds A Sweet Birthday Wish For Sidharth Shulka In The Video | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently took to Instagram to wish Sidharth Shukla on his birthday with a sweet video. Fans could see both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in the short clip. Take a look at the video and read more about both the actors & Sidharth Shukla's Birthday:

Shehnaaz and Sidharth's video

In the video, fans see Shehnaaz scream with excitement - 'Happy Birthday Sidharth!' and Sidharth asks her 'if that's its' and she nods. At the end of the clip, Sidharth thanks Shehnaaz for her loving wishes. Both the stars looked quite good in the video and Shenaaz is seen sporting light make up with a red top. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen sporting a black hoodie that was paired with black jeans. The caption for the post read - 'Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla'. Sidharth Shulka's birthday was yesterday on 11th December.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth are very good friends and often posts picture together. They are also often seen in public events together. The two stars are also seen in a few shows with each other. Many fans liked and commented positive thoughts on the post. Most fans added more wishes for star. One fan mentioned that the two stars looked quite good and complimented each other quite well. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is very active on her Instagram and keeps posting many pictures of herself. In one of her posts, fans can spot her in a black dress. The post is captioned - ' A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too'. Take a look:

In terms of her work, she was lats seen in Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017. The film was written and directed by Vikram Pradhan. It cast Ammy Virk as Major German Singh Maan, Monica Gill as Geet Kaur Kahlon, Karamjit Anmol as Lakkha and Sardar Sohi as German's Father. On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in the music video of "Shona Shona" which was sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

Promo Pic Credit: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's Instagram

