Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Her Decade Long Career; Says 'I Wouldn’t Change A Thing'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has delivered many commercial hits and worn the label of being a commercial Bollywood actor for the longest time. As the actor is soon going to complete a decade in the entertainment industry, she opened up about her journey. In an interview with a leading news portal, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that she discounts 2020 from her career journey.

READ | Sonakshi Sinha's Witty Response To Why She Is Not Making TV Series Will Make You Go ROFL

Sonakshi Sinha to complete a decade

Interestingly, the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor said that she has worked at breakneck speed throughout the years. Further, she added that she spent her 20s mostly working. While loving her professional space, she said that she would not change a thing about the last ten years of her career.

READ | Sonakshi Sinha Blames Her Bad Luck For 'Kalank' Failure In This Throwback Interview

Taking pride in being a commercial Bollywood actor, the Action Jackson actor added that everybody wants to be a commercial actor, and everyone wants their movies to earn money at the box office. Elaborating about the same she mentioned about her debut film Dabangg. She remarked that after Dabangg she was established as a quintessential commercial Hindi film heroine from the start.

READ | Is Sonakshi Sinha Single? Is She A Sindhi? 'Lootera' Actor Clarifies With Quirky Posts

Adding more to the conversation, the 32-year-old actor said that it started from there and it has continued. The report also quoted her saying that she has enjoyed her run and she is still running. In the same conversation with the leading daily, she said that 2020 was supposed to be her 10th year in the industry, but she will discount it because of the current pandemic situation. She will forget that 2020 ever happened and pretend that next year is going to be her 10th year in films.

READ | Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Which Country She Hasn’t Been To And Is Her Dream Destination

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.