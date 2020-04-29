Sonakshi Sinha Reveals Which Country She Hasn’t Been To And Is Her Dream Destination

Sonakshi Sinha has been keeping herself busy during the coronavirus quarantine by being an active user of social media. Sonakshi recently decided to answer some questions from her fans and followers on her Instagram story as she held an Ask Me Anything session. She was asked a number of questions and the actor gave funny and witty responses to them.

Sonakshi's dream destination

While Sonakshi Sinha conducted the AMA on her Instagram, one of her fans asked her to name the one place she has always wanted to go but has not seen it yet. In response to this, Sonakshi added a GIF of the word Bali. She also added a picture of Bali's Tanah Lot Temple.

(Source: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

The actor has shared many pictures from her various trips and vacations before on her Instagram. Sonakshi Sinha's travel photos include some that she had posted from her trip to the Maldives. She shared a picture of herself sitting on a hammock overlooking the Maldivian waters.

One of the fans of Sonakshi's went on to appreciate her artwork. They asked her whether she takes reference from somewhere or her art is the result of her creativity. The actor humbly thanked the fans and then revealed that she gets ideas and then tries different styles on them. She wrote that she 'let it flow onto paper". She then added that she manages to make something nice sometimes. The actor also added a picture of a bird from her artwork as the backdrop of her answer.

(Source: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the movie Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan, Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar. The actor will be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt alongside Sonakshi, who will be essaying the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya.

Source: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

