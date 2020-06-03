Sonakshi Sinha Talks About Low-key Birthday Celebration, Says She Loved The Family Affair

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently turned 33 on June 2, 2020. With her birthday falling amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the actor celebrated her special day at home with her family. She recently revealed what it was like to compromise on the ritual of travelling out of town on her every birthday. She was of the stance that a small celebration is something she has always believed in.

Sonakshi Sinha’s quiet birthday

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke to a leading daily about how she spent her birthday during this lockdown. She said that she had never imagined that one of her birthdays would fall during a countrywide lockdown but was of the view that she did not mind it much. She has always believed in small celebrations with a few of her loved ones around. She said that this birthday was with her family and she is extremely happy about it. Her mother also presented her with her favourite delicacies, including kadi and rice.

Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about her best birthday celebration so far. She said that on her 30th birthday, she was in Goa with a few close friends who flew in from different parts of the country. She started the tradition of going out of town on her birthday three years back. She spoke about how this tradition was disrupted this year but she cannot wait to go back to travelling and celebrating again. She also revealed that last year, she celebrated the day in Lonavala with a few of her close friends.

Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about the numerous donation drives that she has been carrying out in the time of Coronavirus. She has been donating PPE kits to the frontline workers in Mumbai. She raised money for the same, by auctioning a few of her paintings to gather money. She said that she has been doing everything in her capacity to help the people in need and she will be at it without a break. She clarified that her birthday will not affect the work that she has been doing. Her good deeds are being appreciated by people all around the country.

