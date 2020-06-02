Sonakshi Sinha is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry today. The actor entered the Bollywood industry with Abhinav Kashyap’s Dabangg (2010), opposite superstar Salman Khan and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent over a decade in the movie business, Sonakshi Sinha has done more than 20 movies. However, Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in Bollywood has been unstable. The actor has gone through many ups and downs throughout her career. Here are some of Sonakshi Sinha’s movies that didn’t do well at the box-office-

Sonakshi Sinha’s movies that didn’t do well at the box office

Joker (2012)

Joker is a Shirish Kunder directorial. The movie cast Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, and Shreyas Talpade as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a space scientist working on a project to communicate with aliens, who visits a village called Paglapur. In order to improve the plight of the inhabitants of Paglapur, he comes up with a novel idea. The movie tanked at the box-office as it reportedly earned only ₹30 crores, worldwide.

Lootera (2013)

Lootera is a Vikramaditya Motwane directorial. The movie cast Sonakshi Sinha, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Chanda as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an aristocrat's daughter, who falls in love with a visiting archaeologist, but he holds a secret that could drive them apart. The movie tanked at the box-office as it reportedly earned only ₹50 crores, worldwide.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013)

Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara is a Milan Luthria directorial. The movie cast Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, and Imran Khan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster who, after killing his mentor, comes into power to rule over Mumbai. In the process, he falls for an aspiring actor, nevertheless, he finds that his protege has fallen for her too which leads to enmity between them. The movie tanked at the box-office as it reportedly earned only ₹60 crores, worldwide.

Tevar (2015)

Tevar is an Amit Ravindernath Sharma directorial. The movie cast Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor, and Manoj Bajpayee as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an athlete, who protects a young woman from an unwanted marriage. The movie tanked at the box-office as it reportedly earned only ₹66 crores, worldwide.

Kalank (2019)

Kalank is an Abhishek Varman directorial. The movie cast Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Alia Bhatt as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the lives of six enigmatic characters that become entangled whilst in search of love but separated by the dichotomy between the two worlds of Husnabad, a town in North India. The movie tanked at the box-office as it reportedly earned only ₹146.31 crores, worldwide.

