Luv Sinha Shares Adorable Childhood Picture To Wish Sister Sonakshi On Her Birthday

Amid coronavirus lockdown, birthday celebrations have become boring and too mainstream. As Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha turned a year older on June 2, her brother Luv Sinha made the birthday special with a cute throwback picture on social media. The actor and a doting brother poured in his wishes and love for his sister with an adorable picture from her childhood where Sonakshi is looking cute while staring at the camera.

Luv Sinha extends birthday wishes to sister Sonakshi Sinha

The Paltan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture that was clicked by him during his childhood days. In the snap which is dripping love, a little and chubby Sonakshi can be seen sitting on a sofa in a green frock while staring at the camera. While captioning the post, Luv extended his best wishes to the actress and expressed his desire to work together once everything is better after the lockdown. In the caption, the actor even called Sonakshi a gangster and boss baby.

As soon as Luv shared the picture several fans of the actress bombarded the comment section with their best wishes and also poured in their love for the picture. One of the users called the picture as “precious.” Another user expressed his amazement after seeing the picture and asked whether it is Sonakshi? A third user praised the beauty of the actress in the picture and wrote that she is looking so cute while extending his birthday wishes. Another user while wishing the birthday girl wrote that today is the birthday of a person who is spreading joy and positivity all around.

Apart from her family, the Dabangg girl received birthday wishes from her friends from the industry which includes Preity Zinta, Huma Qureshi, and many more. Preity shared a selfie on her Instagram handle with the ace actress while wishing her. Huma Qureshi shared a series of pictures on her Instagram story while defining her bond and friendship with the birthday girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress who turned 33 on June 2, will next be seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and Ajay Devgn. The film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and is about IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women.

