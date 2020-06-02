Sonakshi Sinha Has Always Been Fearless And Spoken Her Mind; Here Are A Few Instances

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the few celebrities who has been the target of trolling and various other things. However, the actor has faced all of it bravely and has maintained her stance when it comes to her ideals. She has always been fierce and firm when it comes to her beliefs and she doesn’t mind going the extra mile to teach people a lesson who try to trouble or disturb her peace. Here are a few instances when Sonakshi Sinha was fierce and unapologetic for her views and hit back at trolls as well.

Sonakshi has always been fearless and spoken her mind. Here are a few instances:

The Weight Issue

People often find ways to embarrass others in terms of weight. Such an occurrence happened with Sonakshi Sinha a while ago when she was fat shammed. The trolls kept piling and embarrassing her to the point where Sonakshi Sinha had to respond. She hit them back with a post of a skeleton posing with the caption “Dream Weight Goals”. She even captioned the picture directly calling out trolls.

The actor wrote that she is aware of people commenting negative things about her in comments of her posts and hence the skeleton picture is for them. She added that she will never get to that point when she is as thin as that skeleton and asked her trolls to get over it and thus deal with it. Further, she called the trolls as idiotic and shallow people.

Standing up for her beliefs

A tweet made by Kamal R Khan offended Sonakshi Sinha and many actors, along with many people. The tweet seemed misogynistic in nature and Sonakshi Sinha did not hold back in speaking her mind out. She called out Kamaal R Khan for his regressive thought process. She also asked her fans to retweet if they feel KRK disrespects women. In conclusion, she also added that a person like KRK needs to be hung upside down and given four tight slaps.

Please RT this if u think @kamaalrkhan is a woman disrespecting waste of space and deserves to be hung upside down and given 4 tight slaps. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 13, 2014

Influencing

In 2015, the country was going through a phase when many things were being banned. It was during this time that many celebrities began to speak up and question the bans being imposed. In September, Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to also tweet about this issue. The actor questioned why there was no ban on ignorance and negligence. She then asked the authorities to focus on real issues like the Assam floods which took place during 2015. Sonakshi Sinha mentioned that one should have their priorities straightened out, thus implying that the authorities need to focus on the real issue than banning things in the country.

Why no ban on ignorance/negligence? What about the flood affected people of assam? Priorities people. Priorities. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 8, 2015

Hitting back at trolls

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha, while promoting a film, appeared on a quiz show. The actor was asked a question for which she did not recollect the answer. She was heavily trolled for it and was tagged in multiple defamatory posts. Hence, hitting back at the trolls, the actor tweeted saying that there are several things from school that she doesn’t remember, like the Pythagoras theorem, the periodic table, and so on. She then said that if the trolls are so free in life with no work to do then let them make a few memes on this new information as well. She then said that she loves memes and the trolls need to get more creative.

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes ðŸ˜‚ — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

