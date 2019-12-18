Sonakshi Sinha: The 'Dabangg 3' Actor's Toughest Role

Sonakshi Sinha is an Indian film actress and singer. After working as a costume designer in her early career, Sinha made her acting debut in the action-drama film Dabangg, which also won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. After working in the industry for almost a decade, she now has a firm footing in Bollywood and has worked with several other popular actors like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor.

Sonakshi Sinha's role and preparation in the movie 'Akira'

In Akira, Sinha's character is a college student who gets involved in a crime. How she fights back and proves her innocence makes up for the rest of the film. Sonakshi is seen packing a lot of action in the film. Akira was one of the toughest roles of Sonakshi Sinha.

Sinha is an actor who loves challenges but performing in an action-packed film was not easy for her. In an exclusive interview, she revealed why she decided to do her own stunts and told that she enjoyed action more than romance. The action sequences were very exciting and the actor did all the stunts by herself. She even trained hard and did the stunts because she wanted to do it all by herself as she didn't want the scenes to look unconvincing. Doing her own stunts makes the scenes look promising and real.

Akira was an important film for Sonakshi because she had two back-to-back flops, Action Jackson and Tevar. The actor also says that she doesn't mind what people have to say. In an interview, Sonakshi revealed that doing Akira is one of the best decisions she has made. Also, several female-centric films like Mary Kom and Happy Bhag Jayegi perform well at the box office without the buzz.

