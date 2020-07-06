Sonakshi Sinha's Revelation About Being Body-shamed Leaves Netizens Divided

Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed that she was trolled and body shamed even after she lost weight. The actor in an interview with a fashion magazine said that people used to talk about how much she weighed even after she lost weight. After Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her struggles, Twitteratti had a mixed reaction to it. Have a look.

Twitter users react to Sonakshi Sinha's weight loss revelation

Some users tweeted in defense of the actor and praised her for her work. One of the users also praised her movie Lootera. On the other hand, some users took a dig on her and said that she should act like a celebrity. Have a look at these mixed reactions.

Ppl trolling #SonakshiSinha of nepotism are one who don’t know why they hate her bcoz she is from filmy family and they are not — P R O F E S S O R (@Fraudprofess0r) July 5, 2020

#Lootera was a masterpiece, shot in picturesque rustic West Bengal and snow capped Dalhousie. Not only a cinematic brilliance but the acting of the leads especially #SonakshiSinha made the movie an unforgettable story of love, deceit and lasting hope. — Sahil Prasad🌈 (@laxmi407) July 5, 2020

#SonakshiSinha

All trollers always behave like hardcore criminals and believe in only one ideology: hatred ?? — Mahesh Mehra (@mehra68) July 5, 2020

She thinks being shatrugnan Sinha daughter She can say khamosh to everybody #SonakshiSinha — dask (@ambadykdas) July 5, 2020

Being a person who is in position to influence others, she choose to act dumb and than blame the public for trolling, had she measured her words before speaking she wouldn't have faced the backlash. #SonakshiSinha — Naman (@Cunning_Critic) July 5, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha's body shame troll revelation

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, she said that she was always an overweight child. She added that she used to be 95 kilos in school. People bullied her, and the boys called her names. However, she did not let the criticism about her weight get to her, even when she was younger. She mentioned that she has always known there’s much more to her than her weight or her size.

Before making her Bollywood debut, Sonakshi lost 30 kilos but her weight was still a topic of discussion. Talking about the same, she said it was a huge achievement for her. She continued that she was so proud of herself. However, she mentioned that people were still talking about how much she weighed and how she looked!

Eventually, she told herself that she wouldn’t let them bring her down because those people had no idea what she had been through and how hard she had worked to get here. Sonakshi Sinha said that in the end that it really didn’t matter what was people's opinion. They were not the ones in a big-ticket Bollywood film, she was.

On the work front

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the war flick Bhuj: The Pride of India. It is written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It features Ajay Devgn as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, Sanjay Dutt as Indian Army Scout Ranchordas Pagi, Sonakshi Sinha as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, Nora Fatehi as Spy Heena Rehman, and Sharad Kelkar as Military Officer Raghuvir Raina, among others. Fans are highly eager to watch this movie. It has been stated that the film will release on Disney + Hotstar.

