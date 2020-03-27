Sonakshi Sinha Vs Sonam Kapoor - Times The Bollywood Divas Aced Their Vacation Outfits

Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor are two of the most loved leading ladies in Bollywood. The actors have been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters and have entertained fans for a while. Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor both have a very unique sense of fashion which makes them quite the fashionistas they are. Here are some vacation outfits worn by the two actors that you can take inspiration from.

Times when Sonakshi and Sonam aced their vacation outfits

Sonakshi Sinha's photos

While vacationing in the Maldives, Sonakshi mentioned what a great time she had in the beautiful country. For the picture, the actor wore a neon coloured full-sleeved t-shirt along with shorts as she posed merrily. Fans loved this outfit and praised her very much for the spectacular photograph.

Another cool outfit by Sonakshi Sinha was when she went on a jungle safari and wore this particular outfit. A simple t-shirt matched well with her camo pants and a brown belt. The beige hat that she wore just added more to the style quotient.

This photograph by Sonakshi Sinha earned quite a lot of likes and comments from fans. Posted on the occasion of Earth Day, Sonakshi mentioned the importance of the planet and its resources in her caption. The actor wore a simple bralette along with leggings and a matching hat that complemented her look very well.

Sonam Kapoor's photos

While at the Staples Centre, Sonam wore a rather unique and stylish outfit that set her apart from the crowd. The actor donned a red pullover sweater along with a navy coloured dress. To complete the look, Sonam Kapoor wore ankle-length black boots along with some aesthetic silver earrings.

Another praiseworthy outfit by Sonam came from her vacation in Los Angeles. The actor wore a mustard coloured top and paired them with a pair of straight fit jeans. She wore light make up and added a pair of silver hoops.

This picture from her time in Los Angeles is yet another fashion inspiration for vacationing. Sonam Kapoor wore a white dress with puffy sleeves. She added a pair of suede pastel pink footwear which made it an ideal sunny day outfit according to fans. Her handbag in the picture helped to add more aesthetic and thus complete the overall look.

