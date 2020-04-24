Sonakshi Sinha's Songs In 2012's 'Joker' Are All About Hope & Happiness

Bollywood film Joker, starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha, hit the silver screens on August 31, 2012. The film received mixed response from the critics. Though the sci-fi comedy failed to impress the audience, the songs of the film managed to hit the chartbusters. Take a look at the list of all the songs from Sonakshi Sinha's 2012 release Joker.

Songs of Sonakshi Sinha's Joker

Jugnu

The song Jugnu is vocalised by Udit Narayan, and composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The song started when all the villagers were cropping a circle in the midnight to fake the arrival of aliens. The lyrics of the song attempted to symbolise that all villagers can only shine like a firefly in the total darkness.

Sing Raja

In the film, after the fake news of alien arrival spread, the media across the world reached Paglapur. The song Sing Raja featured Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar along with all the supporting actors. Actors Shreyas Talpade and Minisha Lamba also shook a leg on the song. Daler Mehndi and Sonu Kakkar gave their voice to the party number.

Yeh Joker

The song shows Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha along with the villagers rejoicing as the government and the world recognises the existence of their village. The song depicts how the fake news helped in the development of the village Paglapur. Singers Sonu Nigam and Shweta Pandit have sung the song under the composition of G.V. Prakash Kumar. Sonu Nigam's voice won many hearts.

Kaafirana

The dancing number Kaafirana in the film Joker featured actor Chitrangada Singh as a special guest. The party number was choreographed by Farah Khan, and Sunidhi Chauhan and Adarsh Shinde crooned the song. Chitraganda Singh's dance moves left many fans awestruck.

