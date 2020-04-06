Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A 'Buzzin' Buzz Cut Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Miley Cyrus recently cut off the blonde locks of Cody Simpson to give him a buzz cut. Cody Simpson took to social media to share a time-lapse video of Miley cutting his hair. Fans were surprised to see the video of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus gives Cody Simpson a "Buzzin" Cut

Cody Simpson took to Instagram to upload the video in which he can be seen along with Miley Cyrus. As soon as the video starts, Miley Cyrus begins to shave off Cody Simpson's hair, one lock at a time. Eventually, Cody Simpson is left with a buzz cut towards the end. Cody Simpson captioned the video as Buzzin. Cody Simpson also mentioned that he is getting his hair cleaned for clean oceans.

Prior to Cody getting rid of his hair, 4 Ocean commented on one of his monochrome pictures. The picture Cody Simpson shared was of him casually caressing his hair as he posed for the camera. In the caption on that post, Cody Simpson asked his fans where he should cut his hair. 4 Ocean immediately replied that if he wants, he should cut his hair for a good cause, hinting at cutting his hair to raise awareness about clean ocean.

Fans pointed out that it must have been this cause that prompted Miley and Cody to take the plunge. Fans assumed that this interaction between Cody Simpson and 4 Ocean may have been the reason why Cody Simpson decided to get rid of his long hair. Miley was seen having a great time as she got to the task of completing this noble deed.

