Sonakshi Sinha's These Photos Will 'Blue' Your Mind; See Here

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha knows how to aptly use social media to entertain her fans. Her Instagram is filled with aesthetic posts. Be it striking a pose under the wide blue sky or promoting her movies, the actor never fails to impress fans with her quirky posts. Speaking of which, many of her pictures on the photo-sharing application has a hint of blue hues. Here is a collection of it:

Water Baby

Sonakshi Sinha can be seen enjoying her vacation in the Maldives in this photo. Donning a black beach ensemble & sunglasses, the backdrop features a picturesque calm ocean. The actor shared the photography saying that it is her most favourite place in the whole wide world. Check it out here:

Blue Ocean

On the occasion of World Oceans Day, Sonakshi Sinha was seen sharing a clip of her underwater diving session. She also reminded fans that oceans play a major role in everyone’s life. According to her, oceans are the lungs of the planet Earth and it provides most of the oxygen that humans breathe. The clip features her enjoying a gala time with the marine life.

Blue Backdrop

Here, the Dabangg actor is seen striking a pose with her BFF. While sharing the throwback picture, Sonakshi wrote that she misses travelling with her. The photograph was clicked at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The background of the photo sees a wide-open blue sky along with a wide water body. Take a look at the photograph here:

Blue Sky

Here, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen playing with her pet dog Gabru. The picture appears to be taken at the terrace of her house. Donning a white t-shirt & track pants, the actor can be seen tickling her dog. The photo was taken from a lower angle, which captures the beautiful sky above her. Have a look at the picture here:

There is another picture of Sonakshi that has captured the beautiful sky. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a sporty avatar. The backdrop features greenery at the bottom and the gigantic blue sky at the top. Sonakshi Sinha has accessorised her look with quirky shoes. Check out her Instagram post here:

