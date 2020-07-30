Prabhu Deva's BTS Video Of 'Main Aysa Kyun Hoon' Choreography Surfaces On The Internet

Prabhu Deva has been one the top of the Bollywood industry when it comes to dancing. He has been a part of some of the most iconic songs and has choreographed some famous actors to dance on those songs. A recent video of him choreographing a popular Hrithik Roshan song has surfaced online. Watch Prabhu Deva choreographing the dancers here.

when am i not thinking about prabhu deva choreographing main aisa kyun hoon? pic.twitter.com/dJvl2zpnO0 — juhi chawla in 2004 zee cine awards (@bisc00t) July 29, 2020

Prabhu Deva choreographing Hrithik's Main Aisa Kyun Hoon song

A fan recently uploaded a video of Prabhu Deva choreographing dancers for the popular song Main Aisa Kyun Hoon. She captioned it with, “when am i not thinking about prabhu deva choreographing main aisa kyun hoon?”. The song features the popular Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan who certainly rocked these dance steps choreographed by the ace choreographer, Prabhu Deva. The song belongs to the popular 2004 war/drama film called Lakshya and it seems that the fans are still enjoying the film’s music and dance performances. The same fan who shared the video also commented, “hrithik was fantastic and this dance was every kid’s dream but can’t believe prabhu deva’s demo (that i just found on youtube) left him in the dust. he is too powerful”.

Lakshya is a popular 2004 film that revolves around the story of an aimless young man named Karan. This film was Farhan’s second directorial film which was released only three years after his critically acclaimed Dil Chahta Hai. The film is a romantic war-drama that starred Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film revolves around Karan, a lazy young boy in Delhi who decides to join the IMA despite his parent's disapproval. Lakshya was termed as a hit movie after it managed to collect around ₹180 crores through box office collections.

More about Prabhu Deva

Apart from dancing, Prabhu Deva has moved on to direct a number of films. His last directorial project, Dabangg 3 had certainly rocked the theatres. That film also gave Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar a chance to make her Bollywood debut. In the film, Saiee plays the role of Salman’s teenage love. The film was released on December 20, 2019, and it managed to bring in around ₹ 230 crores through box office collections. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, like the previous parts, who will be playing the role of Rajjo in Dabangg franchise. Because of Salman Khan’s popularity, the film was also released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

