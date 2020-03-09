Here's When Sonakshi Sinha Fought Back Internet Trolls; Watch Video

Dabangg 3 actor Sonakshi Sinha is quite active on social media. She is known to express her views vocally about several social issues. She has been body-shamed a lot of times by trolls on social media, but has handled them with grace and dignity. In 2019, the actor took to her Instagram handle to give a befitting reply to trolls that make fun of her. She slammed the people who trolled her for her weight and wrote back saying she will not be quiet. Check the video in which Sonakshi talks about body-shaming and how she was targetted.

Sonakshi on facing trolls

In the video, #Bigger than them, Sonakshi revealed on her social media how trolls spoke against her. In the video, the actor goes about saying words that used for her body like 'cow on the catwalk, 'fatso', 'aunty', 'Motakshi Sinha' and more. She addressed the viewers explaining how she is called many worse things on social media. People named such negative commenters as "trolls" and said that those negative people just kill your positive vibe. She added that those who have a lot of time, talk about such things. She now laughs on such trolls because they have no other work and they themselves are a joke.

Sonakshi said that when she decided to lose her 30 kgs of weight, trolls still would not back down. That was the time when she decided to ignore them because she believes she is here for a reason and that she is not a number on the scale. She says that’s what makes her bigger than them, pun intended. She ended her video by saying, Sonakshi Sinha will never shut up.

