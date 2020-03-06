Sonakshi Sinha Says Her Favourite Button Is The 'block' Button When Dealing With Trolls

Sonakshi Sinha is a Bollywood actor who made her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite Salman Khan in the action film Dabangg. The film successfully kickstarted Sonakshi Sinha's career as she went on to work in multiple successful films such as Akira, Kalank, Noor, Lootera, etc. The actor is known to be active on social media and give befitting replies to those who try to troll her. Read to know more about how she handles social media trolls.

"My favourite button is the block button," says Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha has given some power-packed performances in films like Akira, Mission Mangal and Lootera and won the audience's hearts. Sonakshi believes in being straightforward and her social media is proof. She does not hold back in letting people know how she feels.

Talking to a leading entertainment magazine she answered how she deals with social media trolling. She said there’s a lack of etiquette on social media and faceless people with fake identities say anything and everything without showing a shred of respect. She also added that it is best to ignore them and her favourite button being the block button which makes it easier for her to deal with them. She concluded by saying she finds it funny how people leave instigating comments on her page and then get blocked by her.

The outspoken Dabangg 3 actor is also an avid fashion enthusiast and fitness freak. Sonakshi Sinha's photos on her Instagram handle are proof that she can carry every outfit with class and confidence. Check out these photos of Sonakshi Sinha that her fans seem to love very much.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Prabhudheva's directorial Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that has been helmed by Abhishek Dudhiya and co-starred by Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk, etc in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on August 14th, 2020.

