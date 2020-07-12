Sonakshi Sinha Was The First Choice To Play 'Haseena Parkar' Before Shraddha Kapoor?

Sonakshi Sinha, the popular Bollywood actor and singer, has a different spark on-screen and is a very confident actor. As per reports, Sonakshi was considered for the lead role in the Haseena Parkar biopic. However, Sonakshi Sinha could not do the role in the biopic, despite being the first choice of the director. Here is the reason why Sonakshi denied to do the film-

This is why Sonakshi Sinha opted out for the film, Haseena Parkar-

Sonakshi was the first choice of the makers of the film Haseena Parkar, but she could not make up due to some date issues. Reportedly, Sonakshi was initially considered for the lead role of the older Haseena, but the reason that she opted out of Haseena Parkar was due to her commitment to the movie 'Ittefaq'. The director of the film, Apoorva Lakhia, had also reportedly considered Rani Mukerji for the role.

Some more interesting facts about the film-

In 2017, the movie Haseena Parkar was released, which was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film revolves around the notorious underworld leader Dawood Ibrahim's sister. Sharddha Kapoor finally essayed the lead role of Haseena Parkar in the film. It was the first biographical film done by Shraddha Kapoor. It also starred her brother Siddhant Kapoor together. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor's character is seen transformed through the age between 17 to 55 years.

Apoorva Lakhia’s initial plan was to make a biopic on the life of Dawood Ibrahim. Reportedly, he visited Dawood’s sister Haseena Parker's family, to talk about the film. But when he met Haseena Parker, he found out that Haseena’s life journey was more interesting and hence he finally decided to make a film on her. Also, Haseena Parkar was Apoorva Lakhia's film after almost four years, after his work on the movie, Zanjeer (2013), which was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's popular classic titled Zanjeer (1973).

Upcoming films of Sonakshi Sinha-

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which also features actor, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. Another upcoming film of Sonakshi Sinha is Crazy Hum opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The rom-com film is reported to be helmed by Chakri Toleti.

