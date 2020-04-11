Tara Sutaria And Sonakshi Sinha Share What They Plan To Do Post Quarantine

Amid the lockdown, when most people are cooped up in their homes, actors Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria have made up their minds as to what they plan to do after this quarantine period is over. Take a look at what they have planned for the future below.

Here's what Tara Sutaria and Sonakshi Sinha plan to do post quarantine

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share this amazing picture as she spends her time at home. The above picture of Tara Sutaria was shot while she was in the Maldives enjoying the sea in a black swimsuit. She captioned the image with where she wants to be during these hard times.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha shared the above video on her Instagram account to address two issues at the same time. She thanked her fans as she reached 19 million followers on Instagram and also to let people know what she plans on doing after all this gets over. Sonakshi Sinha can be seen diving into the sea donning a black swimsuit.

Both the actors, Sonakshi Sinha and Tara Sutaria are beach lovers. The actors have previously shared pictures from their beach vacation days as well on Instagram. Take a look at the fascinating pictures below.

Sonakshi Sinha will next star in 'Bhuj The Pride Of India' with Ajay Devgn.

