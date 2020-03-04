Sonakshi Sinha's Ankle Tattoo Has A Budapest Connection; See Details

Bollywood's famous actors have gotten inked on various occasions, while some have opted for temporary ones for their movie roles. The ones who get permanently inked often have stories behind their tattoos. Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who always inspires her fans with her unique looks, also got herself a tattoo during the shoot of her film Force 2 and her tattoo has a connection with Budapest. Read on to know the further details.

Sonakshi Sinha gets a tattoo done in Budapest

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha got a tattoo around her left ankle in Budapest while shooting for Force 2 (2016). She was inspired to get the tattoo, which looks similar to a chandelier. The actor liked the design so much that she decided to get inked permanently.

She captioned her post as "I give myself painful ideas". She further wrote, "Wanted to get it in Budapest because I loved it there so much and will always have something to remind me of my stay". Apart from this, the actor also has a tiny star tattooed on her collarbone.

In the video, she is seen wearing an all-black outfit. She wore a black top which has a white polka print on it. She teamed it with black jeans and a black leather jacket. She opted for a high bun and accessorised her look with a pair of glasses.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. As per reports, the actor will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The movie reportedly also stars Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. However, there is no official announcement about the release date of the film.

