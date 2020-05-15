Sonakshi Sinha's 'Dabangg 3' & Other Movies With Lowest IMDb Rating

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. After making her debut in Dabangg, she has emerged as a phenomenal actor. She has worked in various movies and impressed her fans with her acting. However, there are a few movies of the actor that have failed to impress the audience. Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's lowest rated movies on IMDb.

Sonakshi Sinha's lowest-rated films on IMDB

Dabangg 3

The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg film series. Dabangg 3 has received 3.4 ratings on IMDb. Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut with the film. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha play the lead roles in the film. Salman Khan plays the role of Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Rajjo Pandey in the movie.

Joker

Joker ​​​​​​is a science fiction film directed by Shirish Kunder. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles. The film was a flop and received mix reviews. Joker has received 2.4 ratings on IMDb.

Welcome to New York

The comedy film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, and more actors. Welcome to New York has received 1.9 ratings on IMDb. Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Jeenal Patel in the film. Chakri Toleti's film failed to impress the audience and was a dud.

Action Jackson

Prabhu Deva's film Action Jackson released on December 5, 2014. Ajay Devgn plays a double role in the film and the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Manasvi Mamgai and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The movie has received 3.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

