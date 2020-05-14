Sonakshi Sinha's 'Tevar': Memorable Songs From The Film You Must Check Out

Sonakshi Sinha has appeared in several successful movies. She has also worked on a variety of films ranging from action to comedy and more. Sinha's social media handles have also gained much attention over the years. Sonakshi Sinha's movies that remain widely popular include Dabangg, Tevar, Rowdy Rathore, Kalank, and many more. Listed below are some of Sonakshi Sinha's best tracks from the film, Tevar.

Sonakshi Sinha's Tevar: Popular songs from the movie

Joganiyan

This is one of the popular songs from the movie Tevar. The song Joganiyan features Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Surprisingly the song is sung by Bollywood actress, Shruti Haasan. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kausar Munir. The chemistry between Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha stole many hearts in the film.

Let's Celebrate

Featuring Arjun Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha, the song Let's Celebrate is one of the popular party songs from the film. The track is widely loved by the masses and Arjun and Sonakshi's chemistry garnered attention. The song, to the surprise of many fans, is sung by Imran Khan & Sonakshi Sinha. The lyrics of the song are penned by Imran Khan.

Main Nai Jaana Pardes

The song Main Nai Jaana Pardes is one of the most emotional songs from the film. The song features Arjun Kapoor & Sonakshi Sinha. The song is sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kausar Munir.

