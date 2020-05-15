Beyonce Or Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore Golden Beaded Gown Better?

Hollywood and Bollywood divas never fail to give millennials major fashion goals with their exemplary fashion statements. Beyonce and Sonakshi Sinha are two style icons who have always come up with newer and updated styles and surprised the fashion police. Both the stars were seen wearing a similar golden-beaded dress previously. Read on to know how the diva styles their looks.

Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the reigning queens of style and sass, time and again the diva has surprised fashion police with her stunning fashion choices. The international singer stepped out wearing a golden beaded bodycon dress for the grand opening gala of the Tyler Perry Studio. The high-neck dress accentuated Beyonce’s curves and hugged her body perfectly.

The Lemonade singer accessorised her look with statement diamond drop earrings. She opted for strappy sandals to round off her look. Beyonce opted for a bold look featuring a golden eye with red lips. She went for s sleeked back middle-parted hairdo as Beyonce tied her hair in a sleek braid with few strands left loose.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was spotted in a similar golden beaded dress. While Beyonce opted for a full-sleeved, high-neck version of the ensemble. Sonakshi Sinha was seen wearing a plunging v-neckline featuring a thigh-high slit. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic makeup and accessories.

The diva opted for statements heels and rings on her hands to round off her look. Shimmery eyes, nude lips and sleek eyeliner completed the makeup of the Sonakshi Sinha. The diva left her side-parted hair open to complete her look.

