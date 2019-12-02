The Debate
Sonakshi Sinha's Best Saree Looks To Try This Wedding Season

Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Dabangg 3. Here are some of Sonakshi Sinha's best saree outfits and looks to take cues from.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, the Dabangg 3 actor, has been raising the fashion bars in the industry. The star made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's action-drama, Dabangg. Even before starting her acting career, Sonakshi had worked as a costume designer. She has studied fashion designing and always wanted to be a fashion designer. Sonakshi Sinha is popular for her dazzling and eye-catchy saree looks from Dabangg. Here are some of the best Saree looks of Sonakshi Sinha that you must check out:

Sonakshi Sinha's best saree looks

Also Read | Dabangg 3: After controversy breaks out over sages in 'Hud Hud' song, choreographer reacts

Also Read | Dabangg 3: Salman Khan will dance with THIS actress in 'Munna Badnam Hua' song; see pics

Sonakshi Sinha's hot pink-coloured saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha's orange glittered saree from Dabangg 3 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in royal purple saree

Sonakshi Sinha's green long-sleeved netted blouse 

Sonakshi Sinha's henna designed pink saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Sonakshi Sinha's white cape pallu saree

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

Also Read | Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's fans support the film, trend the #AwaitingDabangg3 on Twitter

Also Read | Salman Khan reacts to 'Dabangg' controversy: People are trying to get 2 mins of fame

 

 

