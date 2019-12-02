Sonakshi Sinha's Best Saree Looks To Try This Wedding Season

Sonakshi Sinha, the Dabangg 3 actor, has been raising the fashion bars in the industry. The star made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's action-drama, Dabangg. Even before starting her acting career, Sonakshi had worked as a costume designer. She has studied fashion designing and always wanted to be a fashion designer. Sonakshi Sinha is popular for her dazzling and eye-catchy saree looks from Dabangg. Here are some of the best Saree looks of Sonakshi Sinha that you must check out:

Sonakshi Sinha's best saree looks

Sonakshi Sinha's hot pink-coloured saree

Sonakshi Sinha's orange glittered saree from Dabangg 3

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in royal purple saree

The colors of #YuKarke!! #Rajjo rani in royal purple!! #heemadattani and #madhurinakhale did an awesome job styling my hair and makeup for this song! Outfits by @ashley_rebello1! pic.twitter.com/RNTnTqPKpi — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 23, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's green long-sleeved netted blouse

The colors of #YuKarke!!! Love how @ashley_rebello1 styled me in this song...the energy came from the colors too 😂 photos by wonder boy #saajansingh 💚 #green pic.twitter.com/WxxAg0EN7o — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) November 23, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha's henna designed pink saree

Sonakshi Sinha's white cape pallu saree

