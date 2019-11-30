Dabangg 3: After Controversy Breaks Out Over Sages In 'Hud Hud' Song, Choreographer Reacts

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded the Central Board of Film Certification refuse the certification of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. The Samiti has claimed that the song Hud Hud Dabangg has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and has degraded sages. The organizer of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, Sunil Ghanwat for Maharashtra and Jharkhand states have raised the question about the film

READ: Dabangg 3 Song Munna Badnaam Hua Teaser: Salman Khan Is Back With His Quirky Charm; Video

Choreographer breaks silence

While the controversy has just come into being, the choreographer of the song, Shabina Khan reacted to it and stated that the sadhus ( sages) shown in the background of the song are actually actors. She went on to add that in the past a lot of actors have donned the sadhu attire and there has been no controversy regarding it. "The song features sadhus dancing with guitars. Now, these are not real sadhus! These are dancers in a sadhu get-up performing choreographed steps. We shot the song in Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. There were a few sadhus who had just gathered to see the shoot. You can see them standing in the background in the song," Shabina Khan said to a leading media news publication.

READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Will Dance With THIS Actress In 'Munna Badnam Hua' Song; See Pics

'Dabangg 3' has more to it than just masala Salman Khan

Salman Khan said that a film's sequels are often not able to replicate the success of the original and that is why he has worked extra hard on "Dabangg 3". The film, directed by Prabhu Deva, brings the 53-year-old superstar back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey, the Robin Hood-like cop which he first played in the 2010 original. "The third one should be the biggest of the lot. Usually sequels don't do as well as the first one so we have really worked hard on this one, not just on action but it also has a story. When you see the film, you will get to know that there is a lot more than just masala to this film," Salman told reporters at the film's trailer launch.

READ: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Fans Support The Film, Trend The #AwaitingDabangg3 On Twitter

READ: Salman Khan To Shake A Leg With Director Prabhu Deva In 'Dabangg 3'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.