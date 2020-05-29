Sonakshi Sinha Recalls The Time She Went 'blonde' In This #FlashbackFriday Post; See Here

Sonakshi Sinha recently posted a picture of herself where she can be seen flaunting her blonde streaks. The actor posted the throwback picture as part of her flashback Friday and captioned it saying, "Remember when I was blonde??". The picture has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Flashback Friday Picture of Sonakshi Sinha

In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen wearing a tank top and a piece of chunky jewellery as she smiles for the camera. The picture seems to be a throwback from the time when Sonakshi had gone blonde for her appearance in an award function. The actor had received a lot of attention back in the time as well.

Fan reactions to the throwback picture

As soon as Sonakshi posted the picture on social media, it got flooded with fan reactions. From the actor’s Dabangg 3 co-star Saiee Manjrekar to Diana Penty, all were of the opinion that Sonakshi looked gorgeous. There were fans who showered Sonakshi Sinha with love and told her how stunning she was looking in the picture. Check out some of the fan comments below.

There were fans who had loved her blonde look back in the day and had wanted to replicate it. Sonakshi Sinha had made several appearances in her blonde avatar and had received praise from fashion enthusiasts.

During the lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha has been very active and has been doing her part to keep her fans entertained during these tough times. The actor regularly posts pictures of herself and keeps her fans updated with her life during the lockdown. Moreover, the actor had been pictures of her creative artwork, each of which tells a special story.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in several movies in the year 2019. She was the lead actor in Khandaani Shafakhana. Other than that, she was seen in multi starrer Kalank, Mission Mangal, Lal Kaptaan and Dabangg 3. The actor has an upcoming movie lined up for this year.

Reportedly, she would be seen next in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The stars Ajay Devgn and is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. It is a war action film which is set to release on August 14, 2020.

