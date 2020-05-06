Sonakshi Sinha's 'Kalank' And Other Period Drama Films That Failed At The Box Office

Bollywood has seen an array of period drama movies. From Mughal-E-Azam to Bajirao Mastani to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Bollywood has churned out many epic period drama films that showcase extravagant sets, costumes and take the viewers back in time. However, there are some movies in the recent past that couldn't gain as much love at the box office as was expected. Check out these period dramas that failed to make an impact at the box office.

Kalank

Budget: ₹1,37,00, 00, 000

Net Gross: ₹80,03,50,000

According to Boxoffice India, the movie was a box office flop. Kalank featured an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie was a period-drama film set up in the pre-independence British era.

Mohenjo Daro

Budget: ₹1,38,00, 00, 000

Net Gross: ₹57,86,54,890

The movie Mohenjo Daro was inspired by the pre-historic era in India. The story spun around the era when indigo farming was surging in India. Mohenjo Daro talked about the love story of a young farmer and the daughter of a priest set up in the prehistoric Indus valley era. Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Hegde, and Kabir Bedi played important roles in the film.

Panipat

Budget: ₹92,00,00,000

Net Gross: ₹34,38,50,000

Panipat was a war film featuring Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Kriti Sanon in important roles. It showcased the unfortunate events that took place during the Third Battle of Panipat and the unsung heroes of the war.

Rangoon

Budget: ₹61,00,00,000

Net Gross: ₹20,87,00,000

The movie Rangoon featuring Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles was a period war drama film. The film was set up in the time of World War II. It is estimated that Kangana's character was based on the life of Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia. She was Bollywood's first original stunt woman, who is most remembered for her role in Hunterwali.

(Source: Box office collection numbers are taken from Box Office India website)

Promo Image courtesy: Movie stills from Mohenjo Daro, Rangoon and Panipat (from left to right)

