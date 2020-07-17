Sonakshi Sinha Looks Fierce And Courageous In 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' First Look Poster

Sonakshi Sinha is all set to entice her fans in the much-awaited film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Now, the makers of the film have finally unveiled the actor's first look from the film which will surely make the fans even more impatient for the film. The actor took to her social media to share her first look from the movie.

Sonakshi Sinha's first look from Bhuj: The Pride Of India out

Sonakshi plays the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the movie who was a courageous social worker. Sunderben had taken around 299 women with her to support the Indian Army. Talking about her first look, Sonakshi can be seen standing fiercely amidst a raging battleground. The Dabangg actor can be seen donning a Gujarati style light brown colored ghagra choli with a full-sleeved blouse.

She also can be seen sporting traditional bangles and earrings along with a beaded neckpiece along with a maagtika. The Lootera actor is also seen donning traditional jootis as part of her look from Bhuj: The Pride Of India. It seems that the actor has completely sunk into the skin of her character going by her striking first look. Check out Sonakshi's first look as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya from Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi reacted to the actor's first look from the film by leaving some black heart emojis. Sonakshi's co-star from the movie, Ajay Devgn also shared her first look on Twitter. Fans received the actor's look from the film in a positive manner. One of the fans also hailed the actor as 'Lady Dabangg.' Take a look at Huma's reaction as well as the reactions from some of the fans to the Noor actor's first look from the movie.

About Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Talking about the film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is written & helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners of T-Series and Select Media Holdings LLP. The film will soon be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. The movie is based on a true story and is touted to be a war flick. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

